An investigation has been launched by Gardaí in Co. Kilkenny after the theft of a number of cattle from a farm in the Bonnetsrath area of the county.

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí said.

“Kilkenny Gardaí are investigating following report of an incident of theft from a farm in Bonnetsrath Co. Kilkenny on November 25, 2022.

“Gardaí received report that an amount of cattle were stolen.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Cattle theft in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are also investigating another theft of cattle from an elderly farmer in West Cork earlier this month

The animals were taken from a farm in Aughadown, Ballydehob between 6:00p.m on Saturday November 12, and 10:00a.m on Wednesday, November 15.

It is understood that eight animals were stolen in total, including five Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus bullocks.

West Cork IFA chair Donal O’Donovan said that the incident, which is very distressing for the owner, was discussed at an AGM in the area this week.

“These cattle were in a slatted shed with other animals on an outside farm.

“The owner, who is elderly, is very upset about the incident and is anxious to have his cattle returned to him.

“Given the number of cattle that were loaded, somebody may have noticed something suspicious in the area between these dates, or indeed some time before, as they planned the raid,” O’Donovan added.