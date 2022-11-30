The government has been accused of being “blinkered” when it comes to tillage farmers and relying on “imported industrial by-products to feed livestock” when they could have a home grown solution, the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) has claimed.

The IGGG has also called on the government to set up a new Food Vision Tillage Group to ensure that the tillage sector can make a full contribution to the future of the agri-food sector and climate change action in Ireland.

The organisation said its farmers are concerned that no real emphasis is being placed on the future of the tillage sector by the government at this time.

It has previously urged the government to put in place “recognition of native Irish grains and legumes” and ensure there are financial supports for growing these crops.

In a statement the IGGG said:

“Where is the Food Vision Tillage Group? The fear we have as tillage farmers is that when budgets are set aside by government departments to tackle climate change the emphasis and budget will be put towards the problems of dairy, beef and sheep sectors.”

The organisation also said it is important that farmers know what funding could be available to the tillage sector in this context.

It said following the last budget where it claimed there “were no new tillage related recommendations” farmers are now concerned about the long term outlook for the sector.

IGGG said Irish tillage farmers believe there is a reluctance to push and promote native Irish grain and pulses.

Food Vision Tillage Group proposals

The organisation said latest Teagasc research suggests that by using “native ration” this “can lower the winter milk carbon footprint by 32%” but IGGG argues that Ireland continues to import “industrial by-products to feed livestock and foul” when its members could instead be playing a key role in this area.

“We believe a Food Vision tillage group would put forward many positive recommendations when it comes to climate change. Points like how we are practically carbon neutral farming as is would be to the fore.

“The blinkers need to be pulled off to show more real vision on food production and climate change. More focus on the solutions is necessary, not the problems, as has been the case,” the IGGG stated.