Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers has increased by 7.5% reaching 698.5 million litres in October 2022 compared to last year, according to the latest figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

During the first ten months of this year, domestic milk intake was estimated at 8.06 billion litres, which represents an increase of 29.5 million litres (+0.4%) when compared to the 2021 figure.

While last month’s figure exceeds 2021 levels of 649.6 million litres, domestic milk intake in October 2022 declined compared to 785.6 million litres in September.

Milk intake comprises whole milk purchased by creameries and pasteurisers from domestic producers through collection depots and separating stations, including whole milk obtained from herds owned by the creameries and pasteurisers. Image source: CSO

Fat content increased from 4.77% in October 2021 to 4.81% in October 2022, while protein content is also up from 3.95% to 3.97% over the same period.

Advertisement

Butter production decreased from 22,100t in October 2021 to 21,600t in October 2022, according to CSO figures.

Milk consumption

Total domestic milk sold for human consumption stood at 41.6 million litres in October 2022, compared to 41.8 million litres and 41.1 million litres during the same month in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

However, on a month-on-month basis human milk consumption rose slightly from 41.5 million litres in September, while remaining below 43.1 million litres in August.

Of the October 2022 figure 26.2 million litres were whole milk sales, while skimmed and semi-skimmed milk sales reached 15.4 million litres.