New statistics show domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated to be 785.4 million litres during September of this year.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), when compared to the same month a year earlier, the latest figures suggest there was an increase in domestic milk intake in September 2022.

The CSO produces a monthly milk and milk products report based on a census of all creameries and pasteurisers.

It outlines that the report is based on whole milk purchased by creameries and pasteurisers from domestic producers through collection depots and separating stations, which includes whole milk obtained from herds owned by the creameries and pasteurisers.

Dr. Grzegorz Glaczynski, statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, said:

“The figures show an increase in domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers of 1.1% in September 2022, when compared with the same month in 2021.” Source:CSO

But Glaczynski said the latest statistics also show that domestic milk intake decreased during the period January to September 2022 (-0.3%) compared with the same period in 2021. Source:CSO

According to the CSO milk statistics the total volume of milk sold for human consumption was estimated to be 41.5 million litres in September – slightly down on the previous month’s total of 43.1 million litres in August.

The volume of whole milk sales was estimated to be 26.4 million litres while skimmed and semi-skimmed milk sales was in the region of 15.1 million litres.

Meanwhile, the CSO breakdown of constituents shows that both the average fat and protein content of milk increased in September.

Fat content increased from 4.43% in September 2021 to 4.52% in September 2022, while protein content also increased from 3.73% to 3.75% over the same period.

Milk commodity production

One of the key findings of the milk statistics report for September highlights that butter production decreased from 26,500t in September 2021 to 23,700t in September 2022.

Skim milk powder also increased, by 20.7% from 11,100t in September 2021 to 13,400t in September 2022.

Statistics for cheese production in September were not available.