Shrinking loaders to ever smaller dimensions has become something of a race between various manufacturers, not least JCB which has just launched its most mini Loadall yet.

The company has introduced the 514-40, which has a height of just 1.8m and a width of 1.56m. However, the compact machine does boast the largest operator’s cab in its class.

Portability

Responding to the competition, this model is built down to a weight of 2,695kg which can be towed on a 3,500kg gross weight trailer behind a pick-up or van.

The maximum lift capacity is 1,400kg, while maximum lift height is 4m, lift capacity at full reach is 525kg, which the company claims, makes it ideal for all industry sectors where portability is essential.

The new Loadall is still large enough to be useful on site

Power is provided by a low maintenance Perkins 1,100cc, 24.7hp (18.4kW) diesel engine which requires no diesel particulate filter (DPF) or diesel engine fluid (DEF) to meet Stage V emission compliance.

This provides a 17% increase in power-to-weight ratio over the previous generation 516-40.

The engine drives all four wheels through a Bosch hydrostatic transmission to a two-speed Linde motor, delivering a maximum travel speed of 15km/h.

Four-wheel steering is also standard for increased manoeuvrability in tight working spaces.

Roomy cab

In a further bid to ease maintenance, 82% of the componentry is shared with other JCB models which is said to ensure minimum downtime and maximum parts availability.

JCB has manged to squeeze a wide cab onto the small frame and it claims that it is 200mm wider than competitors’ and 20% larger than the 514-60.

Standard features include a 50mm tow ball with 7-pin electrics, reversing alarm, road lights, the JCB load control system and JCB’s LiveLink Lite telematics system.

Options include an LED work light package, amber and green beacons with an orange seat belt, which can all be protected by JCB’s immobiliser key pad.