The 2022 Teagasc National Beef Conference is set to take place on Tuesday, December 13, at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

The theme of this year’s beef conference is ‘Profitable Pathways to Sustainable Beef Farming’ and the event will get underway at 6:00p.m.

The first speaker on the night will be Teagasc Galway regional manager Pat Clarke, who will welcome guests and give an overview of the night’s proceedings.

The opening address will be delivered by Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’Mara.

Following the opening address, a series of short presentations will be delivered by a range of speakers which aim to be brief, concise and informative.

This section of the event is titled ‘Key enablers to improving sustainability on beef farms’ and will be chaired by suckler beef farmer Trevor Boland.

Speakers

First up, at 6:20pm, will be Teagasc Grange beef enterprise leader Dr. Paul Crosson, who will deliver a presentation titled ‘Assessing the potential to improve technical performance and profitability for beef cattle production’.

At 6:45p.m, Animal Health Ireland’s Beef HealthCheck’s programme manager Natascha Meunier will then speak on improving animal health on Irish beef farms to increase liveweight performance.

Teagasc Grange beef researcher Dr. Colin Byrne and Co. Roscommon-based beef farmer Shane Keaveny will then discuss reducing the age at first calving for suckler cows, and how this can be a key profit driver for beef farms at 7:10p.m.

At 7:35p.m, a discussion titled ‘Has red clover a role in your beef production system?’ will take place with Teagasc Grange beef researchers Dr. Nicky Byrne and Dr. Peter Doyle, and Co. Roscommon-based calf-to-beef farmer Martin Connolly.

Following on from this, a panel discussion titled ‘Delivering sustainability at farm level’ will take place.

At 9:00p.m, the director of research at Teagasc, Prof. Pat Dillon will bring the conference to a close.

