Young farmers’ group Macra has said that reducing the suckler herd, in order to meet climate commitments, will “do nothing” to support farmers.

The organisation has been responding to the interim Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group report that has now been sent to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The report contains 20 measures in total, to cut emissions from the beef sector, which are divided into ‘direct impacts’ and ‘enabling actions’, with nine measures in the former group and 11 in the latter group.

The measures identified in the progress report are proposed for further analysis and evaluation. The report does not represent an agreement at this time.

Macra response

Macra stated that the report contains a measure that proposes to reduce the suckler herd in Ireland.

‘Measure 8’ entitled ‘Voluntary Diversification Scheme’ seeks to stop farmers from having breeding ruminants on their holding for a contracted period of time, according to the organisation.

Macra president, John Keane said: “Macra has engaged extensively with both Food Vision groups; the minister himself referred to our extensive submissions that we have made to both groups at our national conference at the weekend.

“Macra’s contributions across both Food Vision groups have been consistent; we have continually stated that what is needed is a succession scheme that supports the older generation to step back and allow the younger generation to step forward.

“Reducing the suckler herd will do nothing to support farmers and the future of rural communities,” he added.

“With more than 80,000 farm families involved in beef production it is support for investment and a fair return for their produce is what is needed, not restricting land use.”

Suckler herd

Macra has said that removing suckler cows from production will only lead to less opportunity and less support for rural communities.

The organisation believes that the suckler cow plays a crucial role in supporting local business in rural areas, from the local mart to the local cooperative, stating that all of these are reliant on all farming sectors to be sustained.

“The report submitted to the minister is a progress report; Macra will continue to advocate for succession pathways and the creation of opportunity not the reduction in suckler cows,” Keane said.

For full details of the latest Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group report, click here.