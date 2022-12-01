Lamb prices for tomorrow (Friday, December 2) are once again on the move from earlier in the week. Some factories are increasing their price, however others are doing the opposite.

Increases of 5/kg have been seen from some meat processing plants for lambs, while others have eased their prices for lambs today (Thursday, December 1) by 5-10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling has eased its offering for lambs by 10c/kg, to now stand on €6.40/kg, plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus up to a 22kg carcass weight.

Irish Country Meats has also upped its base quote for lambs from earlier in the week to €6.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus – a 5c/kg increase – to a 22.5kg carcass weight.

Meanwhile, a western-based processor has eased its base price for lambs by 5c/kg.

This is leaving base quotes for lambs at €6.40-6.45/kg, with QA lambs moving at prices ranging from €6.50/kg up to €6.60/kg.

Producers at the top end of the market, despite this easing in base quotes, are still securing returns up to €6.75-6.85/kg for lambs.

The ewe trade is unchanged, with base prices ranging from €3.00/kg up to €3.20/kg, with top prices reaching €3.60-3.70/kg.

‘Factories playing games’

The sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, Sean McNamara, has said that factories are up to their old tricks again.

Speaking to Agriland, he said: “Factories are playing games, looking to see if they can get cheap lamb in their attempts to scare producers by cutting prices.

“Farmers won’t entertain this and will hold out, I know that for a fact. Supplies of finished lambs are tight, that’s clear to see.

“The cost of production is too high for prices to be going in the wrong direction and are a long way off where they should be.”