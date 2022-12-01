Gardaí in Naas have arrested the driver of a van towing a trailer on a number of driving offences.

Operating a checkpoint on the R445, members of the Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) stopped the driver of a van and trailer.

They discovered that the driver had previously been disqualified from driving and upon further checks, the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine and opiates.

The driver was subsequently arrested by Naas RPU.

Taking to Twitter, Gardaí said:

“Naas RPU operated a multi-agency checkpoint on the R445 recently.

“A check using the Mobility App revealed that the driver of this van was a disqualified driver.

“After testing positive for cocaine and opiates, the driver was arrested.

“Van was impounded, and court to follow.”

Meanwhile, in Clondalkin, Co. Dublin, members of the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) RPU seized an untaxed 4X4 jeep after the driver was spotted by Gardaí running a red traffic light.

Gardaí seized the vehicle under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act (RTA).

In a statement on Twitter, Gardaí said:

“DMR Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver on St. John’s Road West after going through a red light.

“The owner of the vehicle hadn’t taxed it since the end of 12/21.

“Vehicle detained under S41 RTA and driver issued a fine.”