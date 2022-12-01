The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has today (Thursday, December,1) launched a new Teasgasc “supporting farmers for climate action” plan which will see a “significant increase” in the authority’s funding, resources and staff.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said science-based and innovative science research is “the key to the agriculture sector meeting its climate ambitions”.

“We are on a journey to reach a target of a 25% reduction in our emissions before the end of the decade,” the minister said.

“We will now shortly publish a new Climate Action Plan for 2023. This plan will be the first Climate Action Plan that sets legal carbon budgetary limits on the amount of carbon dioxide emissions the sector can emit.

“These budgets will challenge the sector like never before, and I have no doubt that research is key to unlocking the technologies that will be needed to drive down our emissions over the coming years and further improve the sustainability of our sector,” the minister told the audience attending the launch of the Teagasc Climate Action Strategy.

He stressed that the agri-food sector is Ireland’s largest and most important indigenous sector and said:

“It is the heartbeat of every rural parish in the country supporting thousands upon thousands of jobs.”

But he warned that challenges lay ahead and that “things will look differently in 2030 than they do now”.

Three key pillars of climate action

He said the new Teagasc Climate Action Strategy would support farmers on a journey to reach a target of a 25% reduction in agricultural emissions by specifically providing direct support on policy, incentives, research, advice and education.

The new Teagasc strategy will revolve around three key pillars:

The advisory programme, which will be expanded to include 50,000 farmers by 2030;

The rollout of a sustainability digital platform, which is being developed with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia;

The establishment of a virtual National Centre for Agri-food Climate Research Innovation.

The minister said the sustainability digital platform will be a tool for farmers and advisors to benchmark current emissions on an individual farm and make a plan to reduce these.

“Each farmer will be in a position to ‘know my number – make my plan’. In time, the platform will also include carbon sequestration in soils, woodlands, forests and hedgerow. This will be a key national resource for the future,” he said.

“We are also investing in several new government-led programmes that are focused on making meaningful improvements in climate and biodiversity targets while also ensuring that we are seeking to enhance farm family incomes,” Minister McConalogue added.

He also outlined how the government is “driving positive environmental improvements” through different programmes such as forestry and organic farming.

“We intend to increase premiums for planting trees by between 46% and 66% and to extend the premium period from 15 to 20 years for farmers.

“We have increased the funding available for organics by 500% on the outgoing programme,” the minister added.

He also said the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is providing €9 million in funding for a €12.7 million upgrade to laboratories and facilities in Teagasc Johnstown Castle and the National Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre.

“This will underpin the research programmes covering climate, water, soils and biodiversity,” Minister McConalogue said.