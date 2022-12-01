There is a “huge difference” in the fees being quoted to farmers for the completion of farm sustainability plans (FSPs) under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

That is according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which has raised concerns around the “significant variation” in the fees charged by planners for the completion of the plans.

Speaking this morning (Thursday, December 1), Michael Biggins, the IFA’s rural development chairperson, said: “There is a huge difference in the charges being quoted to our members for the completion of their FSPs for ACRES.

“While plans for the ACRES General approach average between €400 to €600, it’s those in the co-operation project [CP] areas which have sparked concerns.”

According to Biggins, farmers in some parts of the country are being charged €300 for the completion of these plans, while in other areas, farmers are being charged €900, a situation he described as “unacceptable”.

Biggins said that Teagasc’s prices for completing FSPs range from €320 to €550, depending on farm size. For those farmers who do not require a farm call out, the cost is lower.

He added that costs for private planners vary across the country.

“We understand that there is a significant body of work to be undertaken when drawing up plans for farmers, and this can take up to a day to complete between desk and field assessments.

“However, farmers should not be charged above and beyond the going rate,” the IFA rural development chair commented.

He urged farmers to request a full breakdown of what the total cost entails, so that they are “fully aware of any additional aspects, such as VAT or travel expenses”.

“While we acknowledge that the majority of planners are charging reasonable prices that reflect the level of work involved in formulating a plan, some prices are excessive and will take away a large chunk of money that farmers will receive from taking part in the scheme,” Biggins added.