Balancing payments under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening have commenced.

The commencement of the BPS balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2022 scheme to €1.14 billion to almost 121,000 farmers, with €373 million issuing to farmers from today (Thursday, December 1).

By submitting a BPS application, applicants agree to permit officials or agents of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to carry out on-farm inspections. These include land eligibility and cross-compliance inspections

Total BPS payments

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “Since mid-October, we have paid out €767 million in BPS advance payments to 118,000 farmers.

“Some 98% of all eligible farmers have received a 70% advance payment. I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced and are on schedule.

“The efficient issuing of scheme payments is a key priority for me and my department,” he added.

McConalogue said that the €1.14 billion paid to date under the 2022 BPS and Greening is a vital support for farm families across the country and to the overall rural economy.

Young Farmers’ Scheme

The minister also confirmed that payments under the 2022 Young Farmers’ Scheme will also commence today.

The minister said: “I am pleased that payments under the Young Farmers’ Scheme are also being issued as these payments play a crucial role in supporting young farmers and new entrants to farming.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed.”

The minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the DAFM to respond as soon as possible to facilitate payment.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their BPS payment, can ring the Direct Payments Helpline on; 057 867 4422.

Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via the agfood portal, where a detailed breakdown of payments can also be accessed.