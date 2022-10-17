The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that advance payments under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) have commenced today (Monday, October 17).

Similar to last year, the payments to approved applicants will be made at a rate of 70%, which is an increase on the 50% allowed under regulation following EU approval.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said that the payments, including Greening, will continue on a rolling basis after today to ensure that payments are made once they are approved.

The remaining balancing payments of 30% are due to be made at the beginning of December.

“I am delighted to confirm that advance payments under the BPS, worth €734 million to 114,200 farmers, have commenced today.

“These payments are crucial for family farm income and are a vital support for farmers as well as the rural economy.

“Today is the first working day that advance payments can be paid, which demonstrates the department’s commitment to issue scheme payments as quickly as possible,” Minister McConalogue said. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

“I am committed to ensuring that these scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria,” the minister added.

In September, Minister Charlie McConalogue announced the commencement of advanced 85% payments worth €182 million to 85,000 farmers under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme.

Balancing payments for participating farmers in the scheme will be made in December.

The department noted that many of the farmers who are not cleared for ANC payments have yet to satisfy the annual average stocking density of 0.15 livestock units (LUs) per forage hectare for the calendar year.

The deadline for ANC farmers to meet this criteria is December 31, 2022.

In a bid to help farmers with queries regarding their BPS or ANC payments, the department has extended the hours of the direct payments helpdesk.

From today until Friday (October 21), farmers can ring the helpdesk at 057 8674422 up to 8:30p.m. Queries may also be submitted online at www.agfood.ie.

Payments

The department previously confirmed to farmers that advance payments under the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), Sheep Welfare Scheme and Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) will be made in November.

Farmers in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) and Dairy Calf Beef Programme can expect payments in December.

Payments under the National Reserve, Young Farmer schemes and protein aid will also commence in early December.

Those in the Results Based Environmental Agri Pilot Programme (REAP) and the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) will also get payments that month.