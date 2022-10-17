A Dutch university has started a trial with bird flu vaccinations in response to the largest avian flu epidemic across Europe.

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) is testng vaccines against bird flu of three different pharmaceutical companies.

In the trial, vaccines against the current H5 avian flu strand are tested in laying hens.

The research is done under commission of the Dutch ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.

This first vaccine trial is performed in the animal facilities in the high containment unit of WBVR.

“In this trial we test the effect of the vaccines on clinical signs of disease. Furthermore the effectivity of the vaccines against the spread of the virus is an important parameter of the study,” said bird flu researcher Nancy Beerens.

“The trial will run for about three months after which data will be analysed. We don’t expect the final results before the second half of December.”

The call for a vaccine in the battle against bird flu is getting louder, explained Beerens.

“Previously, our summers were free of bird flu infections. This year, for the first time ever, the virus didn’t leave the Netherlands with the migrating birds during springtime.

“Bird flu vaccines have to protect against disease but also need to prevent the spread of the virus.

“If a vaccinated flock gets infected with bird flu but the birds show no signs of illness, a farmer wouldn’t notice the virus infection.

“If bin that case the vaccine is not effective enough in reducing virus transmission, this could potentially cause a silent spread of the virus between farms”, explained Beerens.

“We expect that the new types of vaccines we are testing in this trial, provide better protection against the spread of the virus than previous vaccines.

“Furthermore, it is possible to distinguish between vaccinated and infected animals with specific diagnostic tests.”

“The results of these studies are very important for preparing future European agricultural policy which possible allow vaccination of poultry.”