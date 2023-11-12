Teagasc has published a guidebook for participants and host farmers involved in the Green Cert farm placement programme.

The 34-page booklet, Practical Learning Period: A Guide for Agricultural Learners and Hosts, was produced following an internal review carried out by Teagasc of farm placements required to attain the Green Cert.

The review involved discussions with students, host farmers, Teagasc staff and stakeholders.

Prior to the review, a Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) county executive meeting unanimously passed a motion calling for the Green Cert farm placements to be suspended pending an investigation.

Farm placement

All agricultural courses provided by Teagasc, including courses provided jointly with various universities and institutes of technology include a mandatory period of practical learning (PLP) with an approved host farmer.

The placements range in duration from 8-16 weeks, depending on the course. Almost all of placements now coincide with the busy spring period on farms.

Teagasc agricultural courses

Teagasc said that the PLP “allows learners to develop new skills and enhance existing skills on a host farm”.

“Learners are expected to be involved in the full range of farming activities carried out by the host and gain ‘hands-on’ experience of the day-to-day farm business,” it said.

The placement also aims to help the learner to develop interpersonal skills and implement safety protocols on the host farm.

Teagasc said that the selection criteria for host farmers will “routinely be monitored, assessed and updated as part of requirements of the learning objectives of PLP modules”.

Advertisement

Guidebook

Dr. Anne-Marie Butler, head of education with Teagasc, said the guidebook provides a framework for both students and host farmers.

“Good communication is key to all relationships including PLP. We encourage all our learners and hosts to talk and prepare ahead of PLP and to continue to communicate as the PLP continues,” she said.

An induction meeting, arranged between the learner and host farmer, must take place before the commencement of the placement.

The guidebook states that this meeting should take place on the host farm and discuss, clarify and agree the following:

Daily start and finish times;

Payment of expense allowance;

Arrangements for food and accommodation;

Safety;

Insurance and driving licence requirements;

Biosecurity;

Use of mobile phone policies;

Main duties and responsibilities;

Skills practice;

Working additional hours;

Payment for working additional hours;

Complaint procedures;

Confidentiality and use of social media.

Learners are not permitted to undertake a placement within 10km of their home and must make their own travel arrangements to the host farm.

Teagasc said that the normal placement consists of a minimum of seven daily hours – 35

hours over five days – Monday to Friday.

Host farmers are required to have adequate insurance in place and ensure that all equipment and work practices are safe.

On-farm safety re-inspection audits are completed every three years on host farms by Teagasc.

Hosts must also provide access to a toilet and canteen/kitchen facilities for learners.

Teagasc said that all accidents should be reported to the PLP Officer within 24 hours, after which, an investigation will be carried out into the cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Payment

The guidebook notes that the host farmer must pay students a minimum weekly round sum expense allowance of €208 gross per week, regardless of public holidays.

In cases where the learner only receives the minimum expense allowance and meals are not provided, the host farmer must pay the learner an additional meal allowance of €10/day.

The weekly allowance is subject to PAYE, PRSI and Universal Social Charges (USC), administered by the host farmer.

If a student agrees to spend over 35 hours on the host farm, or work on weekends, the host farmer must pay the learner “at least the national minimum wage for these additional hours”.

Teagasc said that all work hours must be recorded in the learner’s PLP diary and signed by the host farmer.

The guidebook notes that night-time work is not permitted for learners on host farms.

Complaints

Teagasc states that both students and host farmers must be able to perform their duties “in a climate free from intimidation, bullying and sexual harassment”.

Where an issue arises during a placement, complaints can be lodged by host farmers and learners with Teagasc.

“Those making a complaint can expect to be dealt with promptly, fairly and in accordance with the PLP complaints policy,” Teagasc said.

There are four stages in the Teagasc PLP complaints process: An informal review by the PLP officer; a formal review by the college; a formal review by Teagasc and the offices of the Ombudsman.