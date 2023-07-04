The Teagasc Moorepark Open Day is underway in Fermoy, Co. Cork today (Tuesday, July 4) with a large crowd of farmers and industry experts expected to attend.

The theme of this year’s one-day event is ‘Securing a Sustainable Future’, reflecting the transformation that the Irish dairy sector has gone through following the post-quota era.

Today’s attendees will hear how various technologies and practices are available to farmers to underpin the economic, environmental and social sustainability credentials of their farms.

The open day also provides attendees with the opportunity to see and learn about the results of the comprehensive, broad-spectrum research programme undertaken by Teagasc.

Moorepark

The first four boards of the day will focus on sustainability challenges; profitable systems; breeding and reproduction; and grassland.

Advertisement

These boards will be followed by technology villages where there is an opportunity to meet research, advisory and education staff, as well as industry partners. Image: Teagasc

The villages are focused on grassland, breeding, infrastructure, working effectively, skills, and more.

The open day will end with a forum which will focus on the key industry challenge of ‘People in the Dairy Industry’.

The forum will begin at 3:00p.m and is scheduled to be addressed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Challenges

The Irish dairy sector is currently dealing with a number of challenges, from both policy and milk prices.

Advertisement

Many of the farmers attending the event today will be hoping for some insights into how some of the policy challenges can be managed and overcome.

Potential changes to the nitrates derogation, whereby it’s likely to see a reduction from 250kg of organic nitrogen (N)/ha to 220kg N/ha, is a key concern for many.

Farmers will also be interested in measures that they can use to reduce their cost of production and make their farm more sustainable.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for the day shows that although it is expected to be warm, rain is on the horizon.

The advice is to come ready for rain as it is likely set to arrive in Moorepark late in the morning or early in the afternoon.