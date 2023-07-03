Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will continue to be unsettled this week with showers and some longer spells of rain.

The national forecaster said that temperatures are set to increase later in the week and over the weekend.

There will be rain this morning (Monday, July 3) with some heavy falls in parts. Brighter spells and scattered showers will develop this afternoon and evening, with the chance of some thunderstorms.

It will be a windy day with moderate to fresh westerly breezes, highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

The showers will become confined to the west and northwest tonight, with mostly clear conditions elsewhere. The west to southwesterly winds will be light to moderate in lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Tuesday will bring a mixture of showers and sunny periods, there is a risk of thunderstorms in places. Drier conditions in the west and northwest in the afternoon.

The moderate westerly winds will veer northwesterly, highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

Tuesday night will be dry before showers develop in Atlantic coastal areas towards dawn.

The west to southwesterly breezes will be light allowing patches of mist to form in some areas. Lowest overnight temperatures of 7° to 10°.

A similar day on Wednesday with sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery. Daytime temperatures of 14° to 18°, feeling coolest in the west, with moderate west to southwesterly winds.

After a bright start, cloud will build on Thursday from the Atlantic brining some heavy and persistent rain. The south to southeast winds will strengthen and temperatures will reach highs of 15° to 19°.

It will be unsettled on Friday and over the weekend with some thundery downpours, it will turn humid as temperatures climb to the high teens or low 20’s.

Met Éireann said that two to three times the average rainfall amounts are expected this week and mean soil temperatures will remain above average.

Due to the unsettled conditions drying opportunities will be limited this week.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across most soils currently range from 10 to 60mm, highest in the east and southeast. However, some soils in the southwest are saturated.

This week SMDs in northern areas may become saturated, in the east SMDs will remain high.