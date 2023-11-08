As Tranche 2 of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is set to open, Teagasc is currently recruiting temporary support advisors.

The advisors, who will be employed for a period of around six months, will mainly provide support and services to farmer clients for ACRES and nitrates derogation.

Teagasc said that the roles may include enterprise advisory roles and education, where that need arises.

The agricultural development officer grade I positions have a starting of €38,558/year and “remuneration may be adjusted from time to time in line with government policy”.

Candidates must hold a level 8 degree in agricultural science and are available to commence in early December 2023/January 2024.

Applicants for the temporary roles must be registered on the Farm Advisory Service (FAS) list of approved advisors.

Advisors

The temporary support advisors will be part of the locally based teams in either the Cork East, Waterford/Kilkenny or Kerry/Limerick advisory regions.

According to the job description, candidates must “show expert agriculture and environmental knowledge and demonstrate how they stay abreast of current best practices and research”.

They will be expected to act as “an effective conduit to the latest thinking and methods that may give farmers a competitive edge or sustain their viability”.

The candidate should be competent in practical farming skills such as livestock and crop husbandry, tractor/machinery operation and fertiliser application.

Along with offering one-to-one support, the advisors will be involved with discussion groups, short education courses, demonstrations, public events and meetings.

Education

Teagasc is also recruiting for additional temporary education staff in Cork and Kilkenny.

The authority is seeking a farm technician apprenticeship lecturer for Clonakilty Agricultural College.

The Farm Technician (advanced level 6 certificate) is a newly launched apprenticeship which will be co-ordinated from Clonakilty Agricultural College.

Meanwhile, Kildalton Agricultural College is hiring a temporary agricultural development officer to provide education and training across a wide range of courses/programmes at the college.

These positions also come with a starting salary of €38,558/year.

Interviews for the temporary advisor and education posts will be held throughout November and December, until the vacancies are filled.