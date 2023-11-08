Case is the latest company to bring Tractor Implement Management (TIM) to baling with the launch of Case IH Baler Automation, a system which follows the trend of relieving the operator of many of smaller repetitive control tasks involved.

Most TIM systems that have been introduced are for round balers but Case has concentrated on its large square balers with a strong emphasis on controlling the bale quality by not just producing bales of uniform density, but also the flake thickness and number of flakes in a bale.

Available from next year, Agritechnica will be the venue for the launch of this new development along with many others within the company’s product portfolio.

These other items which will be enjoying their first public exposure on the Case stand will include the the Quadtrac 715, Case’s biggest tractor to-date, which can provide up to 778hp.

Advertisement

At the other end of the scale, the company will also be introducing its electric version of the Farmall 75C. Quantum V vineyard and Quantum F fruit models joined by new Quantum CL row crop and Quantum N narrow tractors

With conventional diesel drive, the model provides 76hp and if the battery-powered version equates to that level of performance, then it will come in at the top end of what most manufacturers consider feasible for electric tractors, given the present state of batteries.

Sticking with the technology theme, there has been some fine tuning and additions with the presentation of the Magnum featuring Raven Autonomy, the autonomous features in the Farmall 75C Electric, and brand-new Baler Automation featuring LiDAR based swath analysis technology, as noted above.

Loader upgrades

Two new models join the company’s range of loaders, taking the total choice to 16 versions.

Advertisement

The latest design is said to enhance visibility and strength with improvements to the lifting arms, crossbeam and hose routing.

Improvements have also been made to the mid-range U MY24 series Case IH loaders which cater for the rest of Case’s models.

There is a wider model choice and improved features for enhanced visibility, robustness and performance.