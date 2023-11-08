The suspension of Irish beef exports to China presents a “significant setback” for farmers and the beef industry, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has said.

Irish beef exports to the country were suspended after tests confirmed a case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in a 10-and-a-half-year-old cow.

The case was identified during the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) ongoing systematic surveillance of fallen animals at knackeries.

The MEP said the case is a “significant setback”, particularly in light of the resumption of beef exports from Ireland to China in January 2023, after a three-year suspension due to a prior BSE case.

Calling on the relevant authorities in China to reopen the market as soon as possible, MEP Kelly said speaking from Brussels today (Wednesday, November 8):

“It does not make sense that an atypical case can cripple a whole market when there was no danger to human health and no improper management.

“While this case does not impact trade generally, it’s important to note that the timeline for the resumption of beef exports is a matter for the Chinese authorities.”

BSE case

Tests carried out at the DAFM’s Central Veterinary Research Laboratory confirmed the presence of atypical BSE on November 3.

However, the animal concerned did not enter the food or feed chain and there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence, the DAFM said. MEP for Ireland south, Sean Kelly

“Atypical BSE is a rare, spontaneous event that may occur in any bovine population and is not related to feed contamination,” MEP Kelly said.

Ireland was granted the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) negligible risk status for BSE in 2021, which is the lowest risk rating available.

“It’s crucial to note that atypical BSE is not a condition notifiable to the WOAH and should not affect Ireland’s negligible risk status for BSE,” the MEP said.

Ireland’s BSE controls are “robust, effective, and consistent with legal requirements and best international practice”, he said and added:

“In fact, the discovery of this case exemplifies the strength of Ireland’s controls and surveillance system.”

“As a country that exports over 90% of the beef we produce, our reputation as a producer of safe, sustainable beef is paramount.

“Our regulatory and food safety systems allow us to provide those assurances”, MEP Kelly added.