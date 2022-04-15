Teagasc has extended its condolences to the family and friends of a student of Kildalton College who was killed in a car crash earlier this week.

17-year old, Cian Mooney from Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny lost his life in the incident close to Kildalton College on Wednesday evening (April 13).

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for Teagasc said: “Teagasc wish to extend its heartfelt and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of our student Cian Mooney who tragically lost his life in a car accident close to Kildalton College.

“Cian was a popular and dedicated dairy student and was excelling in all areas of his studies.

“Cian embraced the learning and opportunities afforded in Kildalton College and all staff wish to extend their deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

“Teagasc also send thoughts and best wishes to the other students involved in the accident and those who arrived to assist on the scene.”

Cian Mooney Image: RIP.ie

Teagasc has said that Kildalton College is supporting its students as they mourn the loss of their friend and classmate.

Cian is survived by his parents, Sylvia and Eamon, and his sisters, Beibhinn, Caoimhe, Saidhbh, and Méabh, his grandparents and large extended family.

Crash close to Teagasc Kildalton

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Dowling in Piltown, Co.Kilkenny on Wednesday evening.

The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred after 8:00p.m.

Cian Mooney was passed away at the scene, while two other occupants from the car (both male) were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.