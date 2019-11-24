Teagasc event showcases opportunities for food and drinks producers

A showcase of research and opportunities for Irish food and beverage producers took place in the Teagasc Food Research Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork, on Thursday, November 21.

The Teagasc Gateways event titled: ‘Food Biotransformation – Biological Processes for Sustainable and Novel Food Development’ aimed to provide an opportunity for food and beverage producers, to find out about national and international activity in the area.

According to a statement from Teagasc, the event offered attendees the opportunity to engage with experts, see demonstrations of technologies and service platforms available within Teagasc and obtain information on innovative supports from National Development Agencies.

Prof. Lene Lange, retired Technical University of Denmark;

Dr. Maxine Roman and Dr. Jon Wiese, Kraft Heinz, US;

Dr. Brian Gibson, VTT Finland;

Associate Prof. Kostas Gkatzionis, University of Aegean, Greece;

Parikshit Sawdekar, Glanbia;

Patrick Barrett from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine covered funding opportunities for research and innovation. The programme for the Teagasc Gateways event included presentations by national and international experts, including:

Commenting on the event, Teagasc food researcher Kieran Kilcawley said: ”Food biotransformation is receiving renewed interest because it is seen as a more natural process, more consumer and legislation friendly, can potentially add value to food-waste streams and can offer a more sustainable alternative to other production processes.”

A special edition of the Teagasc Technology Portfolio has been produced that focuses on the capability and expertise in food biotransformation within the Teagasc Food Programme.

The edition describes the current technologies, capabilities, services and expertise available.

A copy of the technology portfolio is available to view here.