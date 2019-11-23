Reminder: Tipp tractor ‘drive for 5’ to ‘power on’ this weekend

Organisers have assured that the Knock Tractor Run – which is aiming for a “drive for five” following four successful runs in recent years – will take place this weekend, as planned.

The event will take place in Knock, near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, on Sunday, November 24.

Registration will get underway from 12:00pm, according to show-runners.

Responding to concerns over potentially bad weather on the day, organisers have assured: “We’re not going to let the weather dampen our spirits; it’s all systems go!

Parking will be on tarmac this year so no mucky wheels! Wellies and 4WD are absolutely optional – so don’t despair, we hope to see you there.

Organisers of the event are hoping to build on exceptional efforts over the past four years – to date, approximately €35,000 has been raised in funding for local charities from the previous runs.

In terms of fundraising, this year’s tractor run will be held to raise funds for the benefit of: North Tipperary Hospice (Roscrea Branch); Dean Maxwell Community Unit, Roscrea; and local community groups.

Tractors of all shapes and sizes are welcome; registering a vehicle costs €20, while there will be light refreshments, a charity auction and music after the run itself, provided by well-known music act Rock on Paddy.

For those interested in taking part in the tractor run, or donate to the charities involved, further information is available on the ‘Knock Tractor Run’ Facebook page.