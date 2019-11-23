Wheat imports from neighbours up on same time last year

Barley imports from Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 2019 were running behind 2017 and 2018 at the end of September.

However, deliveries of wheat are significantly higher for the time of year when compared with 2017 and 2018.

Barley imports

The table below shows almost 99,000t of barley (unmilled) were imported so far in 2019. This is significantly behind 2018 and approximately 9,500t behind 2017.

In total, 17,968t of barley were imported from Great Britain in September, while 1,281t crossed the border from Northern Ireland.

The table (below) shows the total barley imports from Great Britain and Northern Ireland from January to September in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Wheat imports

The table (below) lists 113,724t of wheat (other wheat, unmilled) were imported into Ireland from Great Britain and Northern Ireland up to the end of September in 2019.

This is much higher than the 69,729t which had been imported in 2018 and the 74,112t imported in 2017.

A total of 14,284t of wheat were imported from Great Britain in September 2019, while 1,198t were imported from Northern Ireland.

The table (below) shows the total wheat imports from Great Britain and Northern Ireland from January to September in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

AgriLand must stress that this raw data was provided by the CSO and indicates trends. Some figures may be subject to change.