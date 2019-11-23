Wheat imports from neighbours up on same time last year
Barley imports from Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 2019 were running behind 2017 and 2018 at the end of September.
However, deliveries of wheat are significantly higher for the time of year when compared with 2017 and 2018.
Barley imports
The table below shows almost 99,000t of barley (unmilled) were imported so far in 2019. This is significantly behind 2018 and approximately 9,500t behind 2017.
In total, 17,968t of barley were imported from Great Britain in September, while 1,281t crossed the border from Northern Ireland.
The table (below) shows the total barley imports from Great Britain and Northern Ireland from January to September in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Wheat imports
The table (below) lists 113,724t of wheat (other wheat, unmilled) were imported into Ireland from Great Britain and Northern Ireland up to the end of September in 2019.
A total of 14,284t of wheat were imported from Great Britain in September 2019, while 1,198t were imported from Northern Ireland.
The table (below) shows the total wheat imports from Great Britain and Northern Ireland from January to September in 2017, 2018 and 2019.