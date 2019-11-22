Algerian market ‘open for business’ as Irish bulls arrive

A consignment of 250 Angus-cross weanling bulls – sourced in Ireland – arrived in Algeria, yesterday, Thursday, November 21.

Nicolas Ranninger, Bord Bia’s market manager for Africa, was in contact with the customer shortly after unloading the cattle at the port in Algeria.

Ranniger explained: “The buyer was very pleased with the Irish cattle, which are all in excellent, healthy condition.”

The consignment of bulls were delivered to the north African country by Wicklow Cattle Company’s David and James Scallan.

According to Bord Bia, the delivery marks the beginning of a potentially valuable new market for Irish livestock since a new veterinary protocol was recently agreed between the Irish Department of Agriculture and its Algerian counterparts.

Algeria imports up to 150,000 cattle every year and, based on current market demand, there should be opportunities there for further Irish exports over the coming months.

The delivery marks the first consignment of Irish cattle to be exported to Algeria since the 1980s.

Wicklow Calf Company

Commenting on the successful delivery of the livestock, Wicklow Calf Company boss Seamus Scallan thanked Bord Bia for its’ support during the exporting process.

He said: “We got serious help from Bord Bia. They facilitated and helped us every way they could throughout the process.

They have invested a lot of resources into opening up the market and the Bord Bia representatives in north Africa organised everything for us.

“They done a great job,” Scallan concluded.

It is understood a group of delegates will be arriving in Ireland next week to meet Irish cattle exporters where it is hoped further deals for Irish cattle will be struck.