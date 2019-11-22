Status Yellow warning issued ‘with risk of thundery downpours and flooding’

Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow rainfall warning for this evening and tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23, affecting five counties in the south-east of the country.

Issued this afternoon, the warning came into effect from 3:00pm this afternoon; it will remain in place until 3:00pm tomorrow.

The warning was issued for counties: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; and Waterford.

In these counties, the national meteorological office warns that further spells of heavy rain are expected with a continued risk of thundery downpours and flooding.

For the country in general, this evening and early tonight will see persistent and occasionally heavy rain near the east coast but elsewhere it will be largely dry at first with variable cloud and clear spells and just the odd shower.

Lows of 1° to 5° are predicted, with a risk of frost where clear spells prevail in the west and south-west.

Patches of mist and fog will form in the light to moderate mainly northerly winds, but winds will be easterly in direction near Irish Sea coasts.

With the unsettled conditions for the next few days, there will be very limited drying opportunities. There are some indications that there will be better opportunities in the latter part of next week.