Claremorris Macra mingles with traffic light fundraiser

Forget Tinder – newly established Macra club, Claremorris in Co. Mayo, will hold a ‘traffic light’ party in Killeen’s bar, Claremorris, aid of Western Alzheimers on Saturday, November 23, from 9:00pm.

All participants will receive a sticker depending on their relationship status: green for the single pringles and those ready to mingle; amber for those with an ‘it’s complicated’ status; and red for ‘taken’ or ‘in a relationship’ status.

There will be an admission price of €10 to the traffic light party which includes a raffle ticket and finger food.

There are currently eight clubs in Mayo: Addergoole; Castlebar; Deel; Louisburgh; Swinford; Three Lakes; Westport; and now Claremorris.

Claremorris Macra club has 25 members at present and the committee expressed the hope that this number will grow after the traffic light fundraiser.

The chairman is Jack Fleming; secretary is Kieran Fahey; treasurer Joe Moran; PRO is Christopher Murphy; and competitions chair Robert Lally.

The club was started in a bid to rejuvenate Macra in the west, said Robert.

We are working to encourage young farmers to come together and not only make new friends but also to learn new skills. There are currently outstanding clubs in Mayo and they have been a great help to us in setting up but they have set the bar high.

“We hope the club could get heavily involved in making a difference this year and we all have great plans for the future. We hope this fundraising event will attract new members.”

Claremorris Macra meets on the last Friday of every month at 8:30pm in the Western Hotel, Claremorris.

Macra na Feirme is a voluntary organisation for young people, between the ages of 17 and 35, with six key areas of activity: agriculture; sports; travel; public speaking; community involvement; and the performing arts.