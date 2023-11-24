Teagasc recently celebrated 60 years of academic publishing as it launched a special issue of the Irish Journal of Agricultural and Food Research.

The anniversary issue consists of 12 papers highlighting scientific advancements made over the past six decades.

The journal also looks to the future to see how “current knowledge, methods and tools can help us to meet the grand challenges facing the sector and wider society”

The special edition identifies gaps in knowledge that need to be filled by new research whilst also featuring scientific papers on topics including:

Potato breeding and production;

Pig production;

Milk quality and processing;

Meat processing;

Ruminant nutrition;

Ruminant breeding;

The Agricultural Catchments Programme;

Grassland;

Animal health and welfare;

The role of social science in agri-food research.

At the launch of a special edition print version, Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, said:

“Irish agriculture is in an ever-changing environment. Farmers and food processors are faced with a range of challenges on an on-going basis.

“Research that provides farmers and food processors with technical solutions to meet these challenges in a sustainable manner is as important as it ever was.

“This issue of the Irish Journal of Agricultural and Food Research reviews research over 60 years and highlights how current knowledge can be used to address current and future challenges”.

The senior editor of the Irish Journal of Agricultural and Food Research and lecturer in sustainable agriculture at University College Cork (UCC), Dr. Deirdre Hennessy, added:

“This special issue brings together a wealth of research knowledge from the last 60 years, and provides a great reference resource of Irish agriculture.

“It will be of benefit to researchers, students, farmers and the wider agricultural industry.”