Teagasc Beef Seminar coming to Cavan tonight

A Teagasc Beef Seminar is scheduled to take place in Co. Cavan tonight, Wednesday, February 19, with a number of important issues set to be discussed.

The event will kick off at 7:30pm this evening, and will take place at the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan town. The Eircode of the venue is H12 F6Y7.

The topics that will be covered will include: suckler/beef efficiencies; calf to beef; contract rearing; market outlook; and climate change.

The meeting will be addressed by a number of speakers, namely: Teagasc beef specialist Aidan Murray; Bord Bia’s senior manager for meat and livestock Joe Burke; Teagasc beef specialist Alan Dillon; and Teagasc environment specialist Andy Boland.

To learn more about tonight’s meeting, click here.

Advertisement

Beef trade

In other beef-related news, most beef processing plants across the country are quoting 365c/kg for both steers and heifers; although there have been farmers seen to secure higher prices than this – especially for heifers.

Factories still seem to be holding out on increasing prices paid to farmers, despite the fact that they are actively sourcing stock. With some 36,949 head of cattle being killed the week ending February 9, there has been an increase of 715 head on the previous week.

There has been little or no change on the bull trade, with variation across plants continuing.