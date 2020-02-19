Permanent pasture, forestry and outbuildings…for sale on a 79ac residential holding

Paul O’Driscoll Auctioneer, a family-run auctioneers and valuers in Co. Cork, currently has on the market an opportunity to purchase a circa 79ac (31.97ha) residential farm.

The holding, which is in two blocks, is located at Gortnaskehy, Araglin, Fermoy, Co. Cork (Eircode: P61 D421).

2 blocks

The property comprises two blocks of mixed land.

Block one incorporates circa 49.92ac (20.20ha) with a yard, buildings and a single-storey, four-bedroom residence.

In addition, the land in this block is in permanent pasture, well fenced, and includes a private water supply and electricity. There is good road frontage to the property.

Furthermore, the outbuildings included within the sale are:

A single-storey stone building with a galvanised roof and lean-to;

A single-storey stone building with a galvanised roof. This building is attached to the residence and houses the oil burner;

A single-storey stone building with a galvanised roof. This building houses the water pump;

A stone building;

A stone and block with overhang and decking onto the garden;

An old dairy;

A two-column hay barn; and

A slated shed with cubicles and central feeder.

Block two, on the other hand, is comprised of circa 12.29ac (4.98ha) of forestry, which was planted in 2004. The remainder, meanwhile, is in permanent pasture on circa 16.84ac (6.82ha).

Advertisement

The land is well fenced with a water supply.

Residence

The residence is a single-storey farmhouse with “lovely views of the surrounding countryside” and can be offered separately on circa 2.05ac (0.83ha).

The interior comprises: a sitting room; a kitchen / dining room; a shower room; an office; four bedrooms; and a bathroom.

Additional amenities include oil-fired central heating and a septic tank.

Price is on application; further information can be found online.