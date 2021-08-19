A TD for Cork is urging farmers to get involved in the consultation process for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan (CSP), following the announcement yesterday (Wednesday, August 18) that the consultation period has been extended.

Speaking today, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke encouraged farmers to “have their say” on the CSP now that the extension has been confirmed.

Yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said that the consultation period would be extended by one week.

The original deadline was Friday, August 27. The new closing date is Friday, September 3.

Speaking mainly to his own constituents, deputy Burke said: “It is important that all farmers…have their say in what is such a crucial consultation on the future of farming in this country.

“With the impact of Brexit and the ongoing work on climate mitigation, this will be the most important CAP in living memory,” the TD argued.

“The government launched this consultation at the end of July and there have been a series public meetings on it. However, we want to ensure that every farmer can have their say on how best to achieve the economic, environmental and social objective of the CAP.”

Announcing the extension yesterday evening, Minister McConalogue said he is “committed to ensuring that all farmers have an opportunity to have their voices heard as part of the consultation process”.

“I have said from the start that I want farmers to be at the very centre of the entire CAP process. This is one of the most important CAP programmes in the history of the policy, so it is crucial that farmers have their voices heard,” the minster added.

Farmers and stakeholders can send a written submission marked ‘Draft interventions for CAP Strategic Plan’ to [email protected] or by post to CAP Rural Development Division, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin, D02 WK12.