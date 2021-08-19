Ireland’s second antimicrobial resistance (AMR) national action plan is currently in development.

The National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2021-2025 (iNAP2) is a collaborative effort between the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM), the National Patient Safety Office (NPSO) and the Department of Health.

Following on from iNAP1, which spans 2017-2020, iNAP2 has been informed by:

  • A number of external stakeholder engagements;
  • Learning from two public-health emergencies arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the superbug, carbapenase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE);
  • Recommendations received as a result of the joint monitoring visit from the European Commission and European Centre for Disease Control;
  • Learning and experience from the implementation of iNAP1.

iNAP2 also adopts a One Health approach, according to the DAFM, and is in line with the Programme for Government 2020, which commits to the implementation of a One Health Strategy.

Both iNAPs follow the five strategic objectives outlined in the WHO Global Action Plan 2015:

  1. Improve awareness and knowledge of AMR – through information campaigns, education, intelligence, and data;
  2. Enhance surveillance of antibiotic resistance and antibiotic use – through surveillance systems that facilitate greater standardisation of data collection, data linkage and sharing of real time information;
  3. Reduce the spread of infection and disease – through infection or disease prevention and control measures, including national guidelines and standards in relation to hygiene and biosecurity practices;
  4. Optimise the use of antibiotics in human and animal health – through development and implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programmes, promotion of prudent prescribing practices, and access to rapid diagnostics.
  5. Promote research and sustainable investment in new medicines, diagnostic tools, vaccines, and other interventions – through measuring evaluable costs of healthcare associated infections (HCAI)/AMR, identifying research opportunities and working with key stakeholders to develop alternative disease treatment tools.