Ireland’s second antimicrobial resistance (AMR) national action plan is currently in development.

The National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2021-2025 (iNAP2) is a collaborative effort between the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM), the National Patient Safety Office (NPSO) and the Department of Health.

Following on from iNAP1, which spans 2017-2020, iNAP2 has been informed by:

A number of external stakeholder engagements;

Learning from two public-health emergencies arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the superbug, carbapenase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE);

and the superbug, (CPE); Recommendations received as a result of the joint monitoring visit from the European Commission and European Centre for Disease Control;

Learning and experience from the implementation of iNAP1.

iNAP2 also adopts a One Health approach, according to the DAFM, and is in line with the Programme for Government 2020, which commits to the implementation of a One Health Strategy.

Both iNAPs follow the five strategic objectives outlined in the WHO Global Action Plan 2015: