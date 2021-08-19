A consultation on the second onshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 2) auction design and implementation is due to close soon on August 20.

The RESS provides support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland.

According to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, the RESS 2 auction will be “a major step in meeting the ambition set out in the Programme for Government of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030”.

The Programme for Government commits to holding these auctions at frequent intervals throughout the lifetime of the scheme.

According to the department, “this will allow Ireland to take advantage of falling technology costs and avoid ‘locking in’ higher costs for consumers”.

Advertisement

The aim of this consultation is to gather feedback on key aspects of the scheme and to guide the final design of RESS 2.

RESS auction taking place in 2022

Participants in the RESS are required to be a new or repowered renewable project; have full planning permission for the renewable project; have a grid connection contract; and demonstrate control of the site for the purposes of developing and operating the project.

As there will be a separate auction for offshore projects, the RESS excludes such projects.

The eligible technologies for the scheme have been expanded to allow for hybrids that incorporate storage and wind/solar hybrids.

Following the consultation closing, the final terms and conditions will be published, which is expected in February 2022. Qualifications will open in March, provisional auction results published in July/August, with final results to be announced in September.