A working dog calendar competition has just kicked off – with farming dog owners urged to submit pictures of their prized pets to be in with a chance of winning €200 gift cards.

Run by water piping specialists Philmac, the calendar contest (as the name suggests) will see 12 winners chosen to feature in Philmac’s “Working Dog Calendar 2022” – with their owners each getting a gift card.

However, time is of the essence, with a deadline set of September 1 – so farmers should get their pooch pics in ASAP.

Announcing the contest, Philmac said:

“We are delighted to launch our Philmac Working Dog Calendar competition for 2022, show your dog some appreciation and send us your images.

“We will be choosing 12 winners to be included in our 2022 Philmac calendar. Each winner will also receive a €200 gift card.

“To enter just post a photo of your dog at work, rest or play between now and September 1, on Instagram or Facebook.

“Tag us on Instagram @philmacireland or Facebook @southcoastsales and use the following hashtags #philmacireland #workingdogsireland.”

Those entering should caption their post with their dog’s name, breed, age and the county they are from, the firm added.

Alternatively, one can submit their entry by sending an email with the relevant details to [email protected] – which Philmac will then share to its social media accounts.

For those interested, further details on the competition and its terms and conditions can be found here.