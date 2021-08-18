Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced that he is extending the public consultation on the draft interventions proposed for the 2023-2027 Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CSP).

The consultation period has been extended by one week. Farmers and other stakeholders now have until Friday, September 3 to make submissions under the consultation process.

The previous deadline was August 27.

The minister said he is “committed to ensuring that all farmers have an opportunity to have their voices heard as part of the consultation process”.

“I have said from the start that I want farmers to be at the very centre of the entire CAP process. This is one of the most important CAP programmes in the history of the policy, so it is crucial that farmers have their voices heard,” the minister commented.

Advertisement

“That is why I have moved to provide an extra week as part of this current consultation process allowing farmers until Friday, September 3 to make a submission,” he added.

“It’s critical to note that we are just in a consultation process with nothing set in stone. I committed to bringing this CAP consultation to every farmer in the country and I am doing that.”

The minister also confirmed that he will lead a “large and wide” consultation process later in the year before the final CAP Strategic Plan is sent to the European Commission for scrutiny before the new year.

“It’s critical to note that no decision has been made or taken. I want farmers to feed in as much as possible. It’s their CAP reform,” he remarked.

“I will personally chair a large series of consultation meetings later in the year… I continue to listen to and engage with farmers on CAP, as it is their deal and I want them to be at the very centre of it,” Minister McConalogue concluded.