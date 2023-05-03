An independent TD has called for a new vet school to be set up at the South East Technological University (SETU) as the region is “unmatched” in terms of its farm animals and horse population.

Supporting SETU’s application to host a new vet school, Deputy Verona Murphy said it would make “perfect sense” to have a facility available for those who wish to study veterinary medicine.

The University of Limerick (UL); University College Dublin (UCD); Munster Technological University (MTU); and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) also offered to create veterinary courses.

All applications have been considered by the Higher Education Authority (HEA), and its findings will be “soon brought to government for decision”, the Department of Further and Higher Education said.

Commenting on the potential to host a new vet school in the south east, the independent TD for Wexford said:

“The great diversity in the region, from pet owners to a variety of different types of farmers and farm types, makes it a very suitable region to learn and to develop skills in the care of animals.”

The south east has a track record and tradition of delivering land science education programmes between the Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College and SETU, she said.

“It therefore makes sense that veterinary education would form part of the same university and use the opportunity to develop further links and connections within other agriculture-related areas,” Deputy Murphy said.

Vet school

The HEA recently concluded its review of applications from third-level institutions offering to expand or create new courses in veterinary medicine in Ireland.

Agriland understands that the HEA report qualified three institutions to provide veterinary courses, and that there may be more than one location chosen.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris has been engaging with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue on the matter.

The Veterinary Working Group for reform in Irish Veterinary Education said that UL has been “identified” as the “most suitable location” for a new vet school in Ireland.