Taste of Cavan: 2 weeks to go and over 20,000 people expected

The Taste of Cavan two-day food festival will be returning in two weeks’ time with more than 120 exhibitors and over 20,000 people expected to attend.

The event, which is in its sixth year, will take place on Friday and Saturday (August 10 and 11) at the Cavan Equestrian Centre.

Organisers say this year’s event will have an expanded offering of “top class” regional food and craft produce, and a large line-up of Ireland’s top chefs.

Over 120 exhibitors will be displaying their produce at this year’s event, including the SuperValu Food Academy, showcasing the best in small artisan food products.

However, food isn’t the only option on the menu as organisers say there will be a wide variety of fun activities for all the family to enjoy – ensuring the little ones are entertained; while the grown-ups sample “the delights” of Cavan food provenance.

The organisers have said: “In 2017, the event drew record crowds and cemented its reputation as one of the country’s best food events.”

Richard Corrigan;

Rachel Allen;

Neven Maguire;

Gearoid Lynch;

Simon Delaney;

Adrian Martin, TV chef;

Shane Smith, pastry maestro;

Brian McDermott, My Donegal Table author;

And Maire Dufficy of Bord Bia; The following cookery luminaries will be giving demonstrations: Plus many more in the Ulster Bank Chef’s Kitchen.

All chefs will use specially selected local produce – available at the show – during their demos, providing a real Taste of Cavan experience.

The event organisers explained that following the huge success of last year’s event, Cook Along With Neven Maguire will be expanded with a new parent and child cook-along.

Additionally, Chef Adrian Martin, author of Fakeaway: Fast Food Made Healthy, will deliver Cooking for College classes for students.

The two-day food extravaganza will also see coffee master classes with J&B Hope and JJ Darboven.

There will be a sports nutrition discussion with Jeeny Maltese and Tom Coleman.

For the wine connoisseurs, Wines Direct will once again pair-up with Cavan restaurants The Oak Room and People’s to provide wine and food matching classes.

Fun Zone

As for children, the Taste of Cavan Fun Zone will feature events including: Margaret’s Fun on the Farm; Agri-Aware Animal Farm; Cavan County Museum Exhibition; Fossil Fun with Cavan Geopark; and giant slides.

The icing on the cake for the junior visitors will be a cake-topping class with Cavan’s very own “cake boss”, Shane Smith of Airfield Estate.

The adults’ playground – that is the craft beer, cider and gin corner – will feature an expanded line-up of local beverages sure to set tongues wagging.

This year’s Taste of Cavan also features a food trail running on Saturday and Sunday throughout the town, where participating restaurants will offer patrons the opportunity to sample a delicious dish at a reduced price.