Rock and hard place: Tractor driver mishap
In recent years, tractors and farm machinery have significantly increased in size and weight – with roads and avenues struggling to keep up with the ever-bulkier vehicles.
One tractor driver found this out the hard way in the UK recently, causing a reported three-hour delay as a result.
The incident is believed to have taken place yesterday (Thursday, July 19) morning, in Cornwall, England, between Devoran and Penpol, according to local reports.
Local resident Howard Almond took note of the situation, posting a tweet on Twitter saying: “Old Tram Road blocked between Devoran and Penpol.”
Old Tram Road blocked between Devoran and Penpol. @BBCCornwall pic.twitter.com/sG9neHWTU5
— Howard Almond (@hwalmond) July 19, 2018
The unfortunate driver subsequently tried to reverse, only to get a trailer wheel stuck in the embankment.
According to local publication Cornwall Live, it took over three hours for the tractor and trailer to be freed due to fear of damage to the house and the machines.
Apparently police were called at about 9:00am yesterday and had to call for a recovery lorry to help remove the trailer.
The incident acts as a reminder to all drivers to always be sure that chosen routes and roadways are suitable for the size of their vehicles.