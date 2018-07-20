Some showers expected this weekend
Today (Friday, July 20) is set to be misty and mostly cloudy, with some rain and drizzle likely, according to Met Eireann.
Showers will be persistent in parts of Ulster and north Leinster at first, but lighter and more scattered elsewhere, it added.
Drier weather is set to develop over north Ulster later this morning; it is expected to extend slowly southwards this afternoon and early this evening.
The Irish meteorological office expects that tonight will be mild and misty, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. There is a risk of some patches of drizzle in places early on, but it will be generally dry.
Lowest temperatures will drop to between 11º and 14º.
Tomorrow
It will be largely dry and bright tomorrow (Saturday), according to Met Eireann.
Some hazy sunshine – alongside some cloudy periods – is expected, especially over parts of Ulster and Connacht; there will be a chance of some drizzle forming later in the day in Atlantic coastal areas.
Overnight, conditions will be mild and misty. Some patches of drizzle will develop along the north-west coast, but most other areas should be dry, the Irish meteorological office added.
Lowest temperatures of 11º to 14º are forecast, in light, variable or south-west breezes.
Sunday
On Sunday, it will be close and humid in light to moderate south-west breezes. Conditions are expected to be rather cloudy and misty generally, with scattered patches of drizzle and fog about – mainly over Ulster and Connacht.
But dry, bright spells will develop too, with some sunshine coming through at times, Met Eireann explained.
Humid and misty overnight also, with occasional drizzle about and lows of 14º or 15º forecast.
Outlook
Early indications suggest that it will remain close and mild, but rather mixed, on Monday. Some dry and bright spells are likely; but there will be the chance of some cloudy, misty periods too – with occasional rain and patches of fog possible.
Top temperatures are set to reach 18º to 20º in many western and northern areas, but values may be slightly higher over more southern and eastern areas.