Some showers expected this weekend

Today (Friday, July 20) is set to be misty and mostly cloudy, with some rain and drizzle likely, according to Met Eireann.

Showers will be persistent in parts of Ulster and north Leinster at first, but lighter and more scattered elsewhere, it added.

Drier weather is set to develop over north Ulster later this morning; it is expected to extend slowly southwards this afternoon and early this evening.

The best of any sunshine is forecast over Ulster later today, with temperatures ranging between 17º and 21º – values will be highest in parts of east Munster and south Leinster.

The Irish meteorological office expects that tonight will be mild and misty, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. There is a risk of some patches of drizzle in places early on, but it will be generally dry.

Lowest temperatures will drop to between 11º and 14º.

Tomorrow

It will be largely dry and bright tomorrow (Saturday), according to Met Eireann.

Some hazy sunshine – alongside some cloudy periods – is expected, especially over parts of Ulster and Connacht; there will be a chance of some drizzle forming later in the day in Atlantic coastal areas.

Top temperatures will hover around 17º to 21º, in just light to moderate south-west breezes.

Overnight, conditions will be mild and misty. Some patches of drizzle will develop along the north-west coast, but most other areas should be dry, the Irish meteorological office added.

Lowest temperatures of 11º to 14º are forecast, in light, variable or south-west breezes.

Sunday

On Sunday, it will be close and humid in light to moderate south-west breezes. Conditions are expected to be rather cloudy and misty generally, with scattered patches of drizzle and fog about – mainly over Ulster and Connacht.

But dry, bright spells will develop too, with some sunshine coming through at times, Met Eireann explained.

In many northern and western areas, temperatures will range between 18º to 20º; but values will be a couple of degrees higher in other areas – best of all in sunny breaks, it added.

Humid and misty overnight also, with occasional drizzle about and lows of 14º or 15º forecast.

Outlook

Early indications suggest that it will remain close and mild, but rather mixed, on Monday. Some dry and bright spells are likely; but there will be the chance of some cloudy, misty periods too – with occasional rain and patches of fog possible.