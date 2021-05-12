Licenced merchants, as well as farmers and pharmacists, “will have been left deeply disappointed” by the Taoiseach’s reply to concerns around the incoming EU requirement for veterinary prescriptions on animal medicinal products, according to independent TD Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan was speaking following leaders questions in the Dáil yesterday (Tuesday, May 11) .

At leaders questions, she said there “has effectively been no advance” in terms of protecting licenced merchants from unemployment and farmers from the extra costs associated with veterinary prescriptions since she had last raised the issue with Taoiseach, in September 2020.

“In his reply to my questioning the Taoiseach stated his government wanted to get a solution that will enable the sector to continue to provide its valuable services to farmers the length and breadth of the country,” deputy Nolan said.

“He also stated that they will do what has to be done in order to ensure a level playing field across this country without imposing additional undue burdens on the businesses concerned.

“But the reality is that we are no closer now in real terms from protecting licenced merchants from what amounts to a critical threat to the sector,” she stressed.

“Yesterday we also saw the Irish Pharmacists Union condemn the Department of Agriculture and the HPRA for adopting what it described as a rigid interpretation of the derogation available in the EU Regulation.

“There is then a broad recognition from everyone but the department that a legal and regulatory solution to this issue, which will permit professional prescribers alongside vets, can be found.

“It just appears that the department is committed to introducing what will amount in practice to a punitive new regime that will seriously disadvantage at least 140,000 beef and sheep farmers.

The Laois-Offaly TD claimed that licenced merchants, farmers and pharmacists “are simply at a loss to understand why this stubborn attitude is persisting”, adding:

“They have repeatedly asked – and I have repeatedly asked – what possible justification they have for being so inflexible and so determined to gift wrap anti-parasitic prescription to the veterinary sector when the existing framework can be made to adopt by upskilling if necessary.

“Responsible persons within the licenced merchant sector and the pharmacy sector should be allowed to prescribe, advise and educate farmers about resistance,” she stressed.

Arguing that any doubts about ability “have already been answered” by these sectors, the TD said:

The merchants have even proposed a self-financing regulatory body and code of practise for responsible persons that will ensure continuous training takes place, one to one supervision of sale, compulsory examination qualification and a register with disciplinary powers.

“The Minister and the Taoiseach must accept that these are more than sufficient to protect jobs in rural Ireland, maintain animal health and comply with the EU Directive,” deputy Nolan concluded.