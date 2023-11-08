The Taoiseach has told the Dáil that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) must submit an epidemiological report to the Chinese Control Authority which they will assess in relation to the suspension of beef exports to China.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Chinese authorities will assess this report before deciding if the suspension can be lifted.

Beef exports to China were suspended after tests confirmed a case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in a cow.

Atypical BSE is a rare spontaneous event that may occur in any bovine population and is not related to feed contamination.

According to the Taoiseach DAFM has commenced its investigation for the epidemiological report and “will work to provide this information to the Chinese authorities as soon as possible”.

He told the Dáil today (Wednesday, November 8): “We are of the view that the suspension should be able to be lifted following the submission of this document given the atypical and isolated nature of this case and also the efficacy of our BSC surveillance system.”

The Taoiseach also said that the discovery of the atypical BSE case was “extremely disappointing for our farmers and our food industry”

He told the Dáil: “We export over 90% of the beef that we produce so our reputation for safe and sustainable production is crucial.

“The animal was 10 and a half years old and was identified during the Department of Agriculture’s ongoing systemic surveillance of fallen animals.

“Ireland has been granted World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) negligible risk status for BSE this is the lowest risk rating available and the identification of the single case does not affect our rating as being at the lowest risk so that is encouraging.”

Export markets

But the Taoiseach also acknowledged that it was disappointing that “the Chinese market is temporarily closed to us”.

“It is only a small proportion of our export markets so I don’t think it will have an impact on price or other issues but certainly we’ll work with the Chinese Control Authority to try and have that ban lifted.

“We’ve no indications that any other of the 70 countries that we export to are going to follow suit,” he added.