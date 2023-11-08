The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has a “real responsibility to engage and do whatever he can” to secure the restoration of beef exports to China, according to Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Deputy Clare Kerrane.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that beef exports to China have been suspended after tests confirmed a case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE).

Deputy Clare Kerrane said that she believes the suspension of beef exports is a “real blow” for Irish farmers.

Beef exports

Beef shipments from Ireland to China had only resumed again earlier this year, in January, after they had previously been suspended in May 2020 following the confirmation by DAFM of “an isolated case of atypical BSE”.

Deputy Kerrane said that although the Chinese market may be a “small part of Irish exports when it comes to beef” the market does offer huge potential for growth.

“It is so disappointing to see this happen with the market only reopened and slowly getting back on its feet,” she said.



“We need this to be examined by Chinese authorities and dealt with very quickly,” she urged.

According to the Roscommon-Galway TD, Ireland should be proud of its testing regime and said the fact that the atypical BSE case was identified is a “testament to the systems” that are in place.

Deputy Kerrane added: “Ireland went through a vigorous process by China during the last three years following a suspension imposed in 2020. This surely should stand to us now.

“It is also important to reiterate that atypical BSE is not a risk to food safety. Due to our high testing standards, Ireland has the lowest risk rating possible from the World Health Organisation for Animal Health.



“While this is now a matter for the Chinese Government, there is a responsibility on the Minister for Agriculture to engage and to do whatever he can to ensure a speedy reversal of this decision.”

China

The suspension of beef exports from Ireland to China takes place against the backdrop of Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s four-day visit to China this week.

He met with Chinese vice-president Han Zheng and foreign minister Wang Yi to discuss Ireland’s bilateral relationship with China and the EU-China relationship.

The Tánaiste has also highlighted the importance of the economic connections between China and Ireland during his visit.







