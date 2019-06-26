Taoiseach casts doubt on Mercosur Dàil vote

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appeared to cast doubt on whether or not a possible EU trade deal with the Mercosur trading block would require a Dàil vote.

Speaking in the Dàil today, Wednesday, June 26, the Taoiseach explained that if the trade deal is classified as an “exclusive EU competence” then it would not require member state approval to go ahead.

He said that this was unless it was a ‘mixed deal’, in which case member states would have a say.

Under European law, the EU has either ‘exclusive competence’ or ‘shared competence’ to conclude international agreements. In the former case, member state don’t have an individual say in the matter. In the latter case, also known as ‘mixed agreements’, the member states would have a say on a deal.

“On the particular issue of trade deals being ratified, my understanding is that any trade deal is an exclusive EU competence, and therefore wouldn’t require ratification in the Dàil, unless it’s a mixed deal,” the Taoiseach said.

He added that he would seek clarification on that point.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach was responding to questions from Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, as well as Fianna Fàil TDs Jackie Cahill and Charlie McConalogue.

Kenny asked the Taoiseach to give a commitment that the Government would reject a deal if it included provisions to increase the tariff quota of beef from the South American trading block.

The Taoiseach stopped short of giving that commitment, but said: “We do have a lot of concerns around a very sensitive sector and, and that is a beef sector.

“I’m very ware of the extent to which beef farmers, and the wider beef industry, are under a lot of pressure at the moment, whether its due to low price, or competition from other countries, or climate,” he added.