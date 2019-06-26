Taoiseach casts doubt on Mercosur Dàil vote
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appeared to cast doubt on whether or not a possible EU trade deal with the Mercosur trading block would require a Dàil vote.
Speaking in the Dàil today, Wednesday, June 26, the Taoiseach explained that if the trade deal is classified as an “exclusive EU competence” then it would not require member state approval to go ahead.
He said that this was unless it was a ‘mixed deal’, in which case member states would have a say.
“On the particular issue of trade deals being ratified, my understanding is that any trade deal is an exclusive EU competence, and therefore wouldn’t require ratification in the Dàil, unless it’s a mixed deal,” the Taoiseach said.
He added that he would seek clarification on that point.
The Taoiseach was responding to questions from Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, as well as Fianna Fàil TDs Jackie Cahill and Charlie McConalogue.
The Taoiseach stopped short of giving that commitment, but said: “We do have a lot of concerns around a very sensitive sector and, and that is a beef sector.
“I’m very ware of the extent to which beef farmers, and the wider beef industry, are under a lot of pressure at the moment, whether its due to low price, or competition from other countries, or climate,” he added.
However, he added that, in assessing a trade deal, “we have to consider what is best for the country in the round”, arguing that other economic sectors might benefit from such a trade agreement.