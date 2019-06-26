Entry deadline looming for Tullamore Show 2019

The closing date for accepting entries for the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is fast approaching, with a deadline set for Wednesday, July 10.

With a prize fund of €175,000 on offer, as well as the gold medals, rosettes and cups to be won on the day, fiery competition is promised by organisers.

Classes

There are over 1,000 classes on offer across a variety of sections. Livestock classes will include: dairy cattle; pedigree cattle; commercial cattle; sheep; pigs; horse showing; and poultry.

In addition there will be categories for: fashion; dogs; horticulture and farm produce; cookery and food; craft and needlework; art and photography; and national inventions competitions – with a number of children’s contests also being held on the day.

“The prizes are competed for by the very best livestock producers in Ireland vying for the 45 national titles and the coveted gold medals,” according to organisers.

Full details of all the classes and the online entry process are available on the show website.

Events

This year the senior and junior finals of the All Ireland Hunt Chase will be held for the first time. A line-up of eight teams – consisting of four riders each – are expected to compete on the day, following a number of qualifier events earlier in the year.

Previously held in the RDS Horse Show, the contest will see riders from two teams completing a difficult course, against the clock, at the one time.

A ‘trade town’ of 700 shops, displays and exhibits covering over 80ac will include farm machinery, agricultural and industrial supplies among other sectors, according to show-runners.

Over 60,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event.

The entertainment sector of the show includes a Country Music Jamboree, with a line-up including Declan Nerney and his band.

Other notable features of the event include: the Senior All Ireland Home Cook Championship; cookery demonstrations featuring Nevan Maguire; vintage machinery displays; workshops; and the FBD National Macra Na Feirme Farm Skills Competition.