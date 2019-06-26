AXA Insurance and Macra team up for Pride 2019

Macra na Feirme has today (Wednesday, June 26) announced that it is joining forces with AXA Insurance to promote Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQ+) rights at this year’s Pride Parade.

This marks the first year the rural youth and young farmer’s organisation will take part in the Pride Parade.

Commenting on the announcement, Macra na Feirme’s national president Thomas Duffy said: “We are delighted to partner with AXA Insurance in promoting equality and LGBTQ+ rights at this year’s annual Pride Parade.

It is an exciting time for Macra na Feirme and our members who are encouraged to participate with us on the day in our first Pride Parade.

“We would also like to acknowledge Massey Ferguson for supplying a tractor which will be rainbow wrapped for the occasion, and to leading Irish trailer manufacturer, Lynch Trailers in Cork for supplying a trailer for the day which too will be rainbow wrapped.

“To our knowledge, this will be not just a first for Macra, but the first rainbow tractor and trailer to enter a Pride Parade in the UK or Ireland.”

Silver sponsorship

Partner and customer experience director at AXA Insurance, Antoinette McDonald said: “AXA Insurance is excited to participate with Macra na Feirme in this year’s Pride Parade.

“We’re also delighted to announce our silver sponsorship of Dublin Pride 2019 where we will be supporting our LGBTQ+ employees and customers and celebrating diversity in all its forms.

Advertisement

“Pride is built on self-belief, courage and determination, and this is no more evident than in the farming community, and we’re thrilled to be a part of an event that celebrates these traits.

“We are looking forward to a great day on Saturday.’’

MEP’s remarks

Macra na Feirme was joined by recently elected MEP for Midlands North-West Constituency Maria Walsh in announcing the AXA partnership for Pride 2019.

Walsh is a member of the Three Lakes Macra Club in Co. Mayo and said: “I am thrilled that Macra na Feirme are participating in this year’s Pride Parade.

It sends a very important message to LGBTQ+ young people in rural Ireland, that you are welcome, included and celebrated in an organisation like Macra na Feirme.

“I compliment and congratulate the leadership of Macra on taking the initiative to participate this year, and hope that it is the first of many”.