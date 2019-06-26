Live export ban in place due to European heatwave

A ban on live exports to European countries has been introduced as a temporary measure on the back of a Europe-wide heatwave.

The ban has been imposed due to the current heatwave being experienced across the continent.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said:

Due to weather warnings in Europe, no road transports of ruminants to, or through, continental Europe are to be allowed, from today (Wednesday 26th June) for the rest of this week.

“An updated notice will be issued on Friday.”

As in previous years there is a total ban for the months of July and August on the endorsement of Journey Logs for consignments of live animals by road transport to North Africa, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Croatia.

This ban is enforced by the Veterinary Inspector at the Assembly Centre. This list maybe updated on the department’s website as needed, according to the authority.

Advertisement

Temperatures are set to hit 40° in some countries as a wave of hot air moves in from North Africa.

In France, fearing a repeat of the 2003 heatwave impact, when almost 15,000 died over a two-week period, authorities have pledged to open ‘cool rooms’ inside public buildings in Paris, set up temporary water fountains, and leave parks and gardens unlocked and accessible at night.

City workers would also distribute water to the homeless and install fans in schools and nurseries.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Met Office said it was particularly concerned that the heatwave could trigger “violent storms” and warned people to expect “hot, humid and unstable” weather.

Back in Ireland, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high-temperature weather warning for six counties for tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, June 27, with temperatures set to soar.

Issued today at 12:00pm, the weather warning will be valid from 1:00pm tomorrow through to 7:00pm tin the evening.

The warning has been issued for counties: Galway; Mayo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; and Limerick.