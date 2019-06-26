High-temperature warning issued for 6 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high-temperature weather warning for six counties for tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, June 27, with temperatures set to soar.

Issued today at 12:00pm, the weather warning will be valid from 1:00pm tomorrow through to 7:00pm in the evening.

The warning has been issued for counties: Galway; Mayo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; and Limerick.

In these areas temperatures will be in excess of 27° tomorrow afternoon, the national meteorological office warns.

Meanwhile, this afternoon will be warm and bright, with a mix of sunny spells and some cloudy periods, according to Met Éireann.

It will be humid, with top temperatures reaching 21° to 25°, best in western areas, but a few degrees cooler along northern and eastern coasts in an onshore northeasterly breeze, which will freshen along south and west coasts later.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells and perhaps just the odd shower in the south-west towards dawn.

Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 15°, but values over Ulster will dip to 8° or 9° with some mist patches there. Northeasterly winds will be moderate to fresh.

Tomorrow will be a dry, fairly sunny, but rather breezy day, with the risk of isolated heavy or possibly thundery showers in the south-west.

It will be warm and close for most, with top temperatures reaching 24° to 27° – and possibly even 28°, peaking over the south-west, mid-west and west of the country, the weather forecaster predicts.