Macra to participate in this year’s Dublin Pride Festival

For the first time the rural youth organisation’s history, Macra na Feirme will be officially involved at the 2019 Dublin Pride Festival and Parade.

According to a statement from Macra, at the event – which will take place on June 29 – the organisation will be represented by several of its members.

Commenting on the announcement, Macra’s national president Thomas Duffy said: “Macra na Feirme is a voice for the youth of Ireland and I am delighted the organisation will participate in the Dublin Pride Festival.

Social inclusion is the fulcrum of Macra na Feirme values and there isn’t a better place to demonstrate this than at Pride which is a celebration of LGBTQ+ people, and families and their friends.

“The festival highlights the progressive work being done but it also acknowledges that a lot more work remains,” Duffy explained.

“With this in mind, I would encourage our members to get involved and sign up now to take part on June 29.”

Macra is now accepting applications from members who would like to take part in representing the organisation at the event on June 29 in Dublin.

If you wish to attend, the online form can be filled out here.