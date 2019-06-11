T3 time between the showers

June signals the time for T3 applications on winter wheat and while some farmers may have hit the fields already, others are waiting for timing and weather to come their way. Some may even be deciding whether or not to apply that final spray.

T3 applications provide plants with extra protection into the season and also protect the ear from diseases. For example, T3s may provide protection against fusarium.

The recent weather is ideal for disease to set in and this year may be a year where farmers spend less time deciding on whether or not to apply a T3 application to their crops, as mixed weather during flowering can increase the risk of disease.

In general, crops which have received strong T1 and T2 sprays are clean across the country, but septoria is visible on crops which have not received robust disease control programmes and rust is still causing problems for some farmers with susceptible varieties.

T3 application

The T3 application, sometimes known as the head spray, should be applied to the ear of the plant, between GS51 and GS60, ideally at early flowering.

T3s are generally made up of a triazole mix and applied at 80-100% of the full rate. In high disease pressure the rate applied should be at the higher end of the scale.

Prosaro, which contains both prothioconazole and tebuconazole, is a common product used on winter wheat and should be applied at 1L/ha.