Bord Bia appoints market specialist for Japan and South Korea

Bord Bia has announced the appointment of Joe Moore as market specialist, Japan and South Korea.

As part of this role, Moore will establish Bord Bia’s operations in Japan, at the same time being responsible for the Korean market.

The new appointee spent the first half of the year visiting companies active in the market to understand their strategies and is now well placed to strengthen existing contacts and to leverage further opportunities for Irish exporters.

Moore is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and previously worked for the Embassy of Japan in Dublin and as a Coordinator of the International Strategic Cooperation Award (ISCA), an Ireland–Japan science research exchange programme.

He has also acted as an interpreter and liaison for the Japan U19 Rugby Team during their recent visits to Ireland.

Moore’s appointment comes following the unveiling of Bord Bia’s third office in Asia – its Tokyo office – earlier today, Tuesday, June 7.

This brings to 14 the number of international offices it has promoting the Irish food and drinks industry overseas.

Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy, said: “Bord Bia’s new Tokyo office shows our serious commitment to the investment of the Irish food and drink industry in Japan.

This investment should pay handsome dividends in the coming years as Bord Bia builds new contacts, gathers market and consumer insight and assists companies to find new customers and to explore new opportunities in the region.